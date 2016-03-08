Roma, Fonseca: 'Florenzi will play against Inter, as an alternative to Kluivert'
05 December at 16:30Roma coach Paulo Fonseca spoke to gathered reporters at a press conference today, ahead of the Giallorossi’s league clash against Inter tomorrow night. His words were collected by Italian media outlet Calciomercato.com.
First, Fonseca spoke about Bosnian striker Edin Dzeko, who has recently suffered from a slight flu.
“Yes, he trained with us, he didn't train for several days. Today he trained with us and he's ready to play. But today I don't want to talk about who will play.”
He then looked ahead to tomorrow’s opponents, Inter, and their coach Antonio Conte.
“He's a great coach, very good. Inter are in a great moment, they have a very characteristic idea of the game. Conte's ideas have worked very well, they are in a great moment and it will be a very difficult game.”
Finally, Fonseca revealed that club captain Alessandro Florenzi will be playing time, as well as admitting that Dzeko won’t play tomorrow.
“I'll tell you that Dzeko won't be playing tomorrow. Florenzi yes, he can also be an alternative to Kluivert.”
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments