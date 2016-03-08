Roma, Fonseca: 'For Borussia Mönchengladbach it's decisive, for us it's important'

Roma coach Paulo Fonseca spoke to gathered reporters at a press conference tonight ahead of the Giallorossi’s Europa League clash against German side Borussia Mönchengladbach tomorrow.“Roma must always think about winning. We always play to win, it's not important what the competition is, but to win the next game. We think that tomorrow we'll play against a great team and we want to win. For them it's decisive, for us it's important. It's going to be a different game than the first leg. It's over on the referee's question, let's not think about it now. We have to think that tomorrow is another game and we will have to fight to win.”The Giallorossi are currently top of their Europa League group after three games, sitting on five points after winning one and drawing two. Their opponents tomorrow, Borussia Mönchengladbach, are currently bottom of the group, having failed to win a single game so far in the competition, despite sitting top of the Bundesliga after ten games.Apollo Heyes