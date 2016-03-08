Roma, Fonseca: 'I believe we can create something special together'

11 June at 10:45
Paulo Fonseca has been appointed as Roma's new coach today, signing a two-year contract with the Giallorossi. Here are the words of the former Shakhtar Donetsk manager, as reported by the club's official website:

“I am very pleased to be appointed the head coach of AS Roma,” he said.

“I want to thank the club’s management for the opportunity they have given me. I am excited and motivated by the task ahead of us. I cannot wait to move to Rome, meet our fans and get started. Together, I believe we can create something special," Fonseca added.

