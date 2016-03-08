Roma, Fonseca: "Injuries? I want to believe that it's bad luck"

Roma coach Paulo Fonseca spoke to gathered reporters at a press conference today ahead of the Giallorossi’s Europa League clash against Borussia Monchengladbach tomorrow. He touched on the club’s current injury crisis and what worries him about tomorrow’s opponents."This is a new situation for me, it has never happened to me before. Last year at Shakhtar we only had four injuries. I want to believe that it's bad luck, but we have to fight against these difficulties, we're ready to do it. I want the players to understand right now that we need to fight harder, run harder and sacrifice for the team. The bad luck factor is really very present, it's an unusual fact.”Fonseca also spoke of the German club that the Giallorossi will be looking to beat tomorrow."Let's remember that tomorrow we will play against the first team of the Bundesliga. I expect a different game from the 2-0 loss against Atalanta.”Finally, he touched on his plans to deal with the club’s limited options in midfield."Who knows, it's true that the only position in which we don't have injuries is that of the central defenders. It can happen, let's see. At the moment we only have one central midfielder who is Veretout.”Roma are currently top of their Europa League group after two games, recording one win and one draw so far in the competition this season.Apollo Heyes