Roma, Fonseca invited to Elite Club Coaches Forum event
11 November at 17:30Roma coach Paulo Fonseca is one of the guests of honour at the upcoming Elite Club Coaches Forum event in Switzerland, according to a report from Calciomercato.com.
The 46-year-old Portuguese coach will be in the company of legendary managers currently working in football, such as Carlo Ancelotti, Pep Guardiola, Jurgen Klopp, Maurizio Sarri, Zinedine Zidane and Massimiliano Allegri, amongst others.
The annual meeting, which has been held for 30 years, is an opportunity for top coaches around the world to share their views and ideas.
Apollo Heyes
