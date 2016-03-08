Roma, Fonseca: 'Kolarov and Dzeko are tired, but they might play...'
03 October at 16:30Roma coach Paulo Fonseca spoke to Italian media outlet Sky Sports via Calciomercato.com today to discuss the Giallorossi’s upcoming Europa League match against Austrian side Wolfsberger tonight.
"We know this game will be dangerous. Wolfsberger are a team that can create discomfort on the break, scoring four goals at Borussia Monchengladbach. We're talking about a strong team. Kolarov and Dzeko have played all the games, they're a bit tired but let's see if they'll play or not.”
The Giallorossi are tied at the top of their Europa League group alongside Wolfsberger after beating Turkish side Istanbul Basaksehir 4-0 in their opening game in Europe. Fonesca has also gotten the Giallorossi off to a good start in the championship, guiding to 5th place in the table.
Roma’s next league game is against Cagliari on Sunday.
Apollo Heyes
