Roma, Fonseca: Stumbling across the Europa league line
13 December at 20:40A training session or a little more for Roma, who arrives at the Europa League round of 32 with some trouble in the final match day. The draw leaves Fonseca second place in the group won by the Turks of the Basaksehir, who in the double confrontation with Roma lost by 0-7 on aggregate.
Florenzi has finally re-appropriated the captain's armband, but the stars obviously are not favorable to him: A shaky performance on the pith most notably remembered for him slipping and costing the Roman's a goal (via calciomercato).
Fortunately for him and for the team, one of Fonseca's regenerated players in Dzeko and Perotti to face the emergency. Fazio has also been revised, which will be recovered full time due to the umpteenth muscular problem that this time has disabled Smalling.
At 2-2, Fonseca was in a hurry and shuffled the cards : out came Perotti and Under (the Turk is not yet there) in Pellegrini and Zaniolo. The news from Germany has caused a bit of heartache, but all is well that ends well.
Roma-Wolfsberger 2-2 (first half 2-1)
Scorers : 6 ′ Perotti (rig), 11 ′ Florenzi (aut.), 19 ′ Dzeko, 64 ′ Weissman
Booked : 32 ′ Diawara, 56 ′ Rnic
Roma (4- 2-3-1): Mirante; Florenzi, Mancini, Fazio, Spinazzola; Veretout, Diawara; Under (67 ′ Pellegrini), Mkhitaryan, Perotti (67 ′ Zaniolo); Dzeko. All: Fonseca.
Wolfsberger (4-3-1-2): Kofler; Novak, Sollbauer, Rnic, Schmitz; Schmid, Sprangler, Wernitznig (73 ′ Schofl); Liendl; Niangbo (94 ′ Steiger), Weissman (92 ′ Hodzic).
All: Mohamed Sahli
Referee : Pawson
Anthony Privetera
Go to comments