Roma, Fonseca tries to convince Kolarov to stay

22 June at 10:30
According to reports from SportItalia this morning, new Roma head coach Paulo Fonseca is attempting to convince Serbian full-back Aleksandar Kolarov into staying at the club.

Kolarov has been heavily linked with a move away from the Italian capital, with Turkish clubs like Fenerbahce said to be interested in striking a deal to sign the experienced defender.

However, it now appears as though Fonseca considers the player vital to his plans at the club and may do whatever he can to keep hold of the former Manchester City defender.

