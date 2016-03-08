Roma, Fonseca: 'We will try to acquire a defender in the coming week'

Paulo Fonseca spoke to the press in his post-game Roma-Genoa conference, here is what he had to say on the matter:



" Like I said, I have faith in my players. We did have defensive issues but we will work on improving this. Transfer market? It's well known that we are looking for a central defender and we will work hard to acquire one before the end of the transfer market. We don't want to sign anyone, we want to sign someone who will be a quality add for us. Physical conditions? I think that we are in pretty good shape. Genoa played well, it was a very funny game with a lot of momentum changes. Defensive issues? We could've done better but when you concede a goal it's not always the fault of your defenders. You have to defend as a team and this is what we will work on in the coming days...'. More to come on the matter...