Roma, former coach Ranieri in consideration as new Guinea coach

06 September at 19:30
According to France Football via Calciomercato.com, Claudio Ranieri’s name is on the list of potential candidates for the leadership of the Guinean national team after the removal of previous coach Paul Put, who received a lifetime ban by the Guinea Football Federation last month. Other names in the running also include Daniel Breard, Denis Lavagne and Paulo Duartre.
 
Former Roma coach Ranieri most recently guided the Giallorossi to a 6th place finish last season after previous coach Eusebio Di Francesco was released.

