Roma, former defender Ciavattini attacks Juan Jesus and Fazio on Instagram

Former Roma defender Stefano Ciavattini posted an Instagram story earlier attacking Giallorossi defenders Juan Jesus and Federico Fazio, according to Calciomercato.com.The 21-year-old former Reggina defender posted an Instagram story featuring a picture of the two defenders alongside the caption: “As long as I see you in Serie A I don't lose hope of getting there.”, alongside some vomiting emojis.The player then later deleted the story, but screenshots of it have already started circulating the internet. Ciavattini attended the training camp alongside Juan Jesus in 2017 after being summoned by coach Eusebio Di Francesco, but his inability to convince the coach left him side-lined.Apollo Heyes