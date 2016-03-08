Roma, former Italy U21 coach Di Biago: 'Pellegrini the strongest midfielder in Italy'
26 September at 17:30Former Italy Under 21 coach Luigi Di Biago spoke to Italian media outlet Te la do io Tokyo via Calciomercato.com earlier today about Roma and their 23-year-old midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini, as well as discussing young talent Nicolo Zaniolo.
“I can tell you that Zaniolo is a classic trequartista or mezzala for me, but I understand Fonseca wanting to put all the strongest players on the field, so he adapts him to the right. Nicolò is playing well, he's returning to the state of form he had a year ago. Pellegrini is the strongest midfielder in Italy for me, even though he didn't play a great game yesterday. Lorenzo is having incredible consistency this year. In my opinion we're too strict on him in Rome, this guy is strong. If one day, hopefully never, he leaves, we'll see which player he is.”
The 48-year-old Italian coached the Italy U21 squad for six years but resigned earlier this summer as a result of the team failing to exit the group stages in the 2019 UEFA European Under-21 Championship, which was held on home soil.
Apollo Heyes
