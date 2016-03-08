Roma forward reveals why Ronaldo is yet to score in Serie A
29 August at 22:15Cristiano Ronaldo joined Juventus from Real Madrid this summer in what many deem to be one of the ‘deals of the century’. The deal cost Juventus a fee of €110 million, with Ronaldo set to earn €30 million per season over four years at the Turin-based club. Despite the price-tag, Cristiano Ronaldo has now played twice without scoring; although Juventus did run out 3-2 and 2-0 winners away at Chievo Verona and at home to Lazio respectively.
Ronaldo’s dry patch has attracted media attention and player attention from all over the world, with Roma’s Italian forward Stephan El Shaarawy offering some suggestion as to why Ronaldo might not yet have found his goalscoring form in Italy:
“Juventus is stronger than last year, it will be difficult to keep up the pace. They have important alternatives. We have to do our best in the championship without thinking too much about them. We think about winning, then we will see.”
“Ronaldo still dry? The Italian defences are more difficult to overcome than in other tournaments. He was also unlucky, we saw his talent in the two matches, he could have scored a goal.”
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments