Roma forward singles out two players as AC Milan’s main threat
30 August at 10:15Roma take on AC Milan this weekend, as the two sides look to bounce back from unwanted results in week two. Roma came back from 3-1 down to draw 3-3 with Atalanta, whilst Milan threw away a 2-0 lead to be defeated by Carlo Ancelotti’s Napoli.
Speaking to Roma’s matchday programme, Patrik Schick, Roma forward, revealed more ahead of the match:
“Being able to play 90 minutes was very important to me because it feels much better, but when you do not do it from the beginning, it's easy to have physical problems, which is the big difference compared to last season.
“[Milan] will be a very difficult game with all probability, so we have to prepare it even better than with Atalanta, we want to win and win these three points. Their strengths? They bought Higuain ... He and Bonaventura are the strongest of the Rossoneri.
“My objective has to be an important season, it has to be, and I think it will be. At San Siro I will come with my usual spirit, we want the three points, we want to win this important game.”
