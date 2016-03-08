Roma forward speaks on what went wrong last year and loan move to Sampdoria
28 July at 15:00
New Sampdoria striker Gregoire Defrel spoke to Sky Sport's microphones about the upcoming season, one that has brought for him a loan move away from Roma.
"It was difficult last year for me, I do not want to look for an alibi, I'm a bit pissed off and I want to go back to being the same as before ...”
“I learned a lot from Eusebio Di Francesco and now I want to learn the same from Giampaolo. I want to get in double figures, the maximum of goals scored was 12 and I want to beat this record. I can do it."
