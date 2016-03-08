Roma forward tells De Rossi to join Argentine giants Boca Juniors

De Rossi concentrato panchina Roma
06 June at 21:30
Roma forward Diego Perotti, who used to play for Argentine giants Boca Juniors, has spoken to ESPN about the future of Daniele De Rossi, who is leaving the Giallorossi on a free this summer. De Rossi has been linked with Boca and Perotti said this about his colleague's future:

"He would be ideal for [Boca], both for his features and for the fact that he likes Boca. He is one of those players who would not be intimidated by the "Bombonera" because he experienced a World Cup final. This guy doesn't feel pressure."

