Roma forward tells De Rossi to join Argentine giants Boca Juniors
06 June at 21:30Roma forward Diego Perotti, who used to play for Argentine giants Boca Juniors, has spoken to ESPN about the future of Daniele De Rossi, who is leaving the Giallorossi on a free this summer. De Rossi has been linked with Boca and Perotti said this about his colleague's future:
"He would be ideal for [Boca], both for his features and for the fact that he likes Boca. He is one of those players who would not be intimidated by the "Bombonera" because he experienced a World Cup final. This guy doesn't feel pressure."
