Roma, Friedkin faces competition from other parties interested in purchasing the club
26 November at 16:15American billionaire Dan Friedkin isn’t the only person looking at purchasing Roma from James Pallotta, according to a report from Rome based newspaper Il Messaggero via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how Friedkin is heating up his interest in the club and has sent advisors from JP Morgan to look into the club’s accounts and decide whether it’s worth taking over. Other parties are also interested, although Pallotta’s will to sell the club quickly has seen others pull out.
Furthermore, the report highlights how the Mayhoola family from Qatar, who own Valentino and Pal Zileri, were initially interested in buying the Giallorossi, but wanted more time to evaluate the club and consider their options, time that they no longer have. As such, they have pulled out from the project and cooled off their interest. On other hand, three other parties are still debating purchasing the Roman club.
The interested parties, the report continues, are Permira, Blackstone, Kkr and Carlyle. All the parties already have investments in Italy and could offer enough to convince Pallotta to part ways with the club.
Apollo Heyes
