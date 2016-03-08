Roma, Friedkin-Pallotta continue to negotiate: the details
27 December at 13:45After the holidays, the crucial moment for Roma approaches. As reported today by calciomercato, an agreement should be found on the final price of the transaction valued overall at around one billion dollars.
This is including the debts of the Giallorossi company (about 270 million euros) and the capital increase from maximum 150 million euro already approved and to be implemented by 2020.
Only a few tens of millions is keeping the deal from progressing now and Pallotta is pressed by his partners, who naturally want to acquire the maximum.
Friedkin, on the other hand, would like to invest more in Roma and less on the purchase price. And do it as soon as possible. An understandable push and pull that could be resolved positively by January.
Anthony Privetera
