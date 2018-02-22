Roma full-back set for loan switch to Turkish giants
22 May at 18:45Roma full-back Rick Karsdorp is very close to sealing a loan switch to Turkish side Besiktas.
The 23-year-old Dutchman joined Roma last summer from Feyenoord for a fee in the region of 14 million euros plus five million in bonuses. His progress was hindered by a long-term knee injury that he suffered and the former Feyenoord man could only make a single appearance in the Serie A.
Turkish outlet Fotospor can reveal that Besiktas officials arrived in Roma to hold talks regarding a possible move for Karsdorp.
It was earlier believed that the officials wanted to hold talks regarding a move for Anderson Talisca, but a deal for Karsdorp is close and the Dutchman could move on loan to Besiktas in the summer.
The deal will be announced in around June, but Roma will be willing to hand the Turkish side a player that Monchi likes.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
