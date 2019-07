The Giallorossi will receive €10m for the sale, plus 10% of any future sale. Gerson arrived in Italy back in 2016, leaving Fluminense for a fee of €18m. Unfortunately, for Roma, he never lived up to the price tag.

Gerson's adventure at Roma has come to an end. In fact, the Brazilian winger has been sold to Flamengo on a permanent basis, after spending last season on loan at Fiorentina.