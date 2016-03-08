Roma, Giannini: 'Zaniolo needs to choose a role'
16 October at 14:00Roma hero Giuseppe Giannini gave advice to young Roma star Nicolo Zaniolo yesterday when speaking to Rome based newspaper Corriere dello Sport via Calciomercato.com.
"He's strong, he needs to choose a role. To grow he must find a definitive position. He has to readjust from a mezzala to a role within the 4-3-3.”
Giannini, nicked named the Prince during his time with the Giallorossi, made 436 appearances for Roma across 15 years, scoring 76 goals and providing four assists.
So far this season the 20-year-old Zaniolo has appeared in every game for the Giallorossi, but has seemed less settled in coach Paulo Fonseca’s system, only scoring one goal and providing one assist in nine games.
Apollo Heyes
