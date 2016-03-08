Roma hand an ultimatum to Inter and Chelsea target
03 July at 12:20Serie A giants Roma have reportedly given an ultimatum to Alessandro Florenzi, with the player having been in talks with the club over signing a new contract.
The 27-year-old Florenzi has become one of the best full-backs in the Serie A over the last four seasons or so and has come leaps and bounds at his childhood club Roma. This season, the Italian appeared 32 times in the Serie A, scoring once and assisting five times too.
Gazzetta dello Sport report that Monchi has given an ultimatum to Florenzi and Roma will only offer the player 3 million euros plus bonuses a season in the new contract and if the player isn't willing to sign the new deal, he will be placed on the transfer market.
It is said that Florenzi wants a wage of 4 million euros a season and has asked for guarantees about how much he will played. Roma have set a deadline and if the affair is not resolved by the end of the week, Florenzi will be sold to the highest bidder this summer.
Inter Milan have drawn strong links with the player this summer.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
