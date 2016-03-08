Roma have a plan to sign Fiorentina starlet Castrovilli: the details
19 December at 14:20Roma are interested in signing Fiorentina starlet Gaetano Castrovilli and may use the Viola’s interest in club captain Alessandro Florenzi to facilitate the deal, according to a report from Turin based newspaper Tuttosport via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the Giallorossi are ready to join the race for the 22-year-old Italian midfielder, alongside Juventus, Inter and Napoli. However, Roma may have an advantage due to Fiorentina’s interest in Florenzi, who seems destined to leave the Italian capital in the upcoming January transfer window. Roma are hoping to offer money and Florenzi for the signature of Castrovilli, forcing the other interested Italian clubs to heat up their interest as the January transfer window draws closer.
So far this season Castrovilli has scored three goals and provided two assists in 16 appearances for the Florence based club, impressing with his calmness on the ball and incredible control of the game in the midfield.
Apollo Heyes
