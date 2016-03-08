Roma have bid accepted for Inter target; Nerazzurri must move now
29 June at 11:00It has long been thought that Cagliari midfielder Nicolo Barella has had his future tied to Inter Milan. Barella, 22, has been a target of Inter stretching back to last summer; the Nerazzurri nearly finding an agreement to sign him in the January transfer window but eventually falling short of Cagliari's demands.
Now, the pressure is on for Inter, as Cagliari have accepted an offer from AS Roma for the player, amounting to €35m plus the exchange of Gregoire Defrel, who spent last season on loan at Sampdoria to some success.
Cagliari value Barella at €50m and Inter are having a tough time reaching this valuation. On Monday, Inter Milan CEO Beppe Marotta will meet with Cagliari president Giulini in Milan to discuss a potential deal, with the player's will to move to the Nerazzurri and play under Antonio Conte perhaps decisive in keeping Inter in the race to sign the Italian starlet.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments