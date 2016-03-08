Roma have identified Atalanta full back Castagne as top January choice
18 December at 14:30Roma’s most important objective in the upcoming January transfer window is a new right back, with two names already being identified as a good fit for the club, according to a report from Rome based newspaper Corriere dello Sport via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the Giallorossi have identified Atalanta full back Timothy Castagne as their top choice. The 24-year-old Belgian right back, who is contracted to the Bergamo based club until 2021, has been a key part of the Atalanta squad for the last two seasons and his performances with the club in both the league and the Champions League this season have been incredibly impressive. The player has made 16 appearances across all competitions, scoring two goals and providing two assists in the process.
Another name noted by the Roman club, the report continues, is 26-year-old Senegalese full back Youssouf Sabaly. The player has only made four appearances so far this season for French side Bordeaux, due to a knee injury that forced him to undergo surgery. However, when given the opportunity, Sabaly has impressed.
Apollo Heyes
