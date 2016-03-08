Roma, head of medical department: 'No precise time for Zaniolo's recovery, we'll take it step by step'
14 January at 14:40The head of Roma’s medical department, Andrea Causarano, discussed the injury to Italian forward Nicolo Zaniolo and his recovery in an interview on the official Giallorossi radio station via Calciomercato.com today.
"We were with Nicolò all day. He faced the surgery with serenity, despite his 20 years of age. The operation was perfectly successful, and Prof. Mariani reconstructed the anterior cruciate ligament. He was surrounded by loved ones, he felt protected. Also due to the certainty of being able to play again.”
Causarano then discussed the rehabilitation period that Zaniolo will undergo.
“Already today Zaniolo will begin the very first stages of rehabilitation of the knee, to allow the joint to resume normal activity. The rehabilitation does not have a precise timetable, but they are personalised. We will evaluate the steps during the rehabilitation. It is impossible to evaluate the recovery time. We will try to act in the best possible way, in the interest of his health.”
Finally, Causarano spoke about the rumour that the 20-year-old Italian already had a knee injury.
“A pre-knee problem? Nicolo did not have any knee problem. It was always a healthy joint. Against Torino he had a contusion above the knee, then he trained without any problem. Let's go forwards after the injury, sure that he will come back stronger than before.”
Zaniolo, who is contracted to the Roman club until 2024, has made 24 appearances for the Giallorossi across all competitions so far this season, for a total of 1741 minutes. He has scored six goals and provided two assists in that time, impressing with his quick pace and strong dribbling.
There are now fears that the player won’t be able to join the Italy squad for next summer’s European Championships, a real blow for the Azzurri considering his potential and importance to the squad. Zaniolo is one of the brightest stars of the Roma squad, starting in 20 of his 24 appearances this season.
