Roma, here is Strootman's farewell message

Kevin Strootman completed his move from Roma to Marseille today as he sent out a farewell message to all Roma fans. Here is what he had to say on the matter:



"Roma, you have been a family to me for all these years. I came here five years ago and I fell in love with the city. Thank you to Roma, my teammates, the managers, the medical staff and the managers, it has meant a lot to me. Good luck!!".



