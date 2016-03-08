Roma, here is the alternative to Petagna for January transfer window
18 December at 19:00Roma have identified an alternative to SPAL striker Andrea Petagna, should they fail to sign the Italian forward in the upcoming January transfer window, according to a report from Rome based newspaper Corriere dello Sport via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the Giallorossi have identified 20-year-old Italian forward Andrea Pinamonti as their alternative to Petagna. The striker has scored four goals and provided three assists all competitions for Genoa so far this season, being one of the few bright spots in the sluggish squad.
Apollo Heyes
