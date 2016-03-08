Roma identify Chelsea target as alternative in Barcelona saga
24 July at 13:30After a deal looking to be all-but complete for Bordeaux’s Brazilian winger Malcom to join AS Roma, the Roman club are beginning to line up potential replacements after an eleventh hour bid from Barcelona threw the Malcom deal into shambles.
Both Roma and Bordeaux had confirmed the Malcom deal on social media yesterday, and the player was supposed to jet off on a plane to Rome yesterday evening. However, Roma fans were left red-faced at the airport after Barcelona came knocking and Ligue 1 Bordeaux temporarily stalled the Roma deal. Barcelona came in with a bid of around €40 million, four more than what Roma were offering, inclusive of bonuses.
Roma have since matched the offer but all signs point to Malcom joining Barcelona shortly.
A potential name that Roma are lining up, if Malcom joins Barca, is Chelsea target Leon Bailey, who currently plays for Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga. Bailey has been a target of many other clubs, including Arsenal and Manchester United; and would likely set Roma back a figure of no less than €40 million.
