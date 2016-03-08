Roma identify Everton’s Kean as Dzeko’s backup
18 November at 10:50Italian Serie A giants AS Roma are interested in signing English Premier League outfit Everton’s unsettled striker Moise Kean in the January transfer window, as per Corriere dello Sport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The 19-year-old is having a hard time settling in England after moving in the summer from Serie A giants Juventus for a reported transfer fee of €27.5 million.
It has been reported in the recent past that Everton are willing to let Kean leave either permanently or on loan just six months after paying such hefty amount of money.
As per the latest report, Roma have identified the Italy international as a perfect player who can play as a backup of first-choice striker Eden Dzeko and are likely to make a move for him in the mid-season transfer window.
Roma are not the only Italian club interested in acquiring the former Juve striker’s services as there is concrete interest from league rivals AC Milan as well.
