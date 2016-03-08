Roma identify replacements for Alisson
18 July at 10:55Serie A giants Roma have reportedly identified three replacements for Alisson, who has been linked with a move to Chelsea and Liverpool.
Reports from yesterday suggest that Liverpool have started talks with Roma to sign Alisson, but the giallorossi are waiting from an offer from Chelsea before making a decision.
Gazzetta dello Sport mention the names of Copenhagen's Robin Olsen, Barcelona's Jasper Cillessen and Paris Saint-Germain's Alphonse Areola as three possible replacements for Alisson.
