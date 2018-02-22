Roma in pole position for Berardi: the details
28 May at 13:20Roma are reprotedly in pole position to sign Domenico Berardi. The Italian winger has been struggling during the current campaign but is still regarded as one of the most talented wingers in the Serie A. According to Sky Sport the giallorossi are in pole position to seal the transfer of the 23-year-old. The Serie A giants have offered € 20 million but Sassuolo do not want to sell him for a fee below € 30 million.
