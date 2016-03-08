Serie A giants Roma are reportedly in talks to sell Maxime Gonalons to fellow Italian club Torino.Gonalons arrived at Roma from Lyon for a fee of about 12 million euros, but has failed to carve out a first team spot in the first team. Last season, the Frenchman could appear in only 16 Serie A games, assisting once.Tuttosport state that Roma have started talks with Torino to sell the Frenchman to the Turin based side in an attempt to raise funds to make one last major summer signing.Apart from Gonalons, Juan Jesus is also likely to leave and Roma are looking to sign RB Salzburg midfielder Diadie Samassekou, with AC Milan also after the player.Roma have already made over ten signings this summer and are prepared to make one last one.