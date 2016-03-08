Roma in woeful financial situation; tried to sell their training centre Trigoria

26 July at 13:15
Roma are currently going through a restructuring and many changes after the departures of Francesco Totti, Frederic Massara and Claudio Ranieri and the arrivals of Paulo Fonseca and Gianluca Petrachi. Besides that, the Giallorossi are dealing with a poor financial situation, as described by Il Sole 24 Ore today.

According to the financial Italian site, the economic situation of the club from the capital is the worst in the entire Serie A. This is also the reason why recently the board of directors of the club approved the bond loan of 270 million euros after examining all the possible hypotheses, even one shocking one to say the least.

The American ownership chose not to opt for recapitalization, thus adding new debts, with the accounts for the financial year officially closed on June 30, which are still in the red.

And in recent weeks, Roma would have even tried to sell their training centre Trigoria (owned by AS Roma Real Estate) to some British funds for about 30 million euros. However, there was a lack of interest which is why he deal did not go through.

