Roma interested in Chelsea forward Batshuayi
08 January at 14:30Roma are considering signing Chelsea forward Michy Batshuayi, who is expected to be leaving the South London club this month, according to a report from Italian media outlet Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the 26-year-old Belgium striker, who is contracted to the Blues until June 2021, has struggled to earn consistent playing time under coach Frank Lampard so far this season. Despite making 12 league appearances for the South London side, Batshuayi has failed to start a single game and hasn’t played more than 20 minutes in a single league game.
However, Roma will face competition for the player, the report highlights. Other Premier League clubs are also interested in Batshuayi, considering his seven goals and three assists in 20 appearances. The Giallorossi are searching for a new forward to provide an alternative to Bosnian forward Edin Dzeko, who is currently the club’s main goal scorer. Batshuayi scored nine goals in 36 games last season.
Apollo Heyes
