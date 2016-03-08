Roma interested in Chelsea’s Zappacosta

05 August at 11:05
Italian Serie A outfit AS Roma are interested in acquiring the services of Chelsea right-back Davide Zappacosta, according to Corriere della Sera.

The 27-year-old has been linked with a move away from England after it was reported earlier that the new manager Frank Lampard does not see him in the future plans more so after the emergence of young full-back Reece James.

Therefore, Roma are optimistic of landing the veteran defender who can help in strengthening the team’s defensive line for the 2019-20 campaign.

Zappacosta has had a below-par time after joining Chelsea from Torino in 2017 and made just four league appearances for the London-based unit in the 2018-19 season.
 

