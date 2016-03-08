Roma after Liverpool goalkeeping target
02 July at 16:10Serie A giants AS Roma are reportedly chasing Danish goalkeeping star Kasper Schmeichel.
The Leicester City man appeared in all four of Denmark's games in the ongoing FIFA World Cup and played a role in handing the nation a place in the knockout stages. While his performances against Croatia were impressive, Denmark were knocked out of the tournament on penalties by Croatia.
Sky Sports UK report that Roma are eyeing a move for Schmeichel, with Chelsea also interested in the 31-year-old.
Alisson has drawn links with the likes of Real Madrid, Liverpool and Chelsea and is likely to leave the club this summer. And Roma see Schmeichel as the perfect replacement for the Brazilian.
Chelsea too are likely to part ways with Thibaut Courtois this summer and they too feel that Schmeichel is the man to replace the Belgian.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
