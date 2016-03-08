Roma interested in Fernando Quintero

19 July at 12:15
Italian Serie A giants AS Roma are interested in signing Columbia attacking midfielder Juan Fernando Quintero, as Centro Suono Sport dalla.

The Rome-based club are looking for a replacement for striker Stephan El Shaarawy who has left the club and joined Chinese Super League (CSL) outfit Shanghai Greenland Shenhua.

Fernando Quintero is currently playing for Argentine club River Plate and already has the experience of playing in the Serie A with Pescara during the 2012-13 season.

The 26-year-old is not only creative in the final third but is also very quick and can prove to be a really good addition on the wings as well.
 

