Higuain's agent reveals the truth about his Chelsea future

Roma may well be keen on bringing Gonzalo Higuain to the capital, but it seems the player himself only has eyes for Juventus. Speaking on Radio Marte, his brother, who also acts as his agent Nicholas seemed to pour cold water on the rumours linking him with a switch to Roma, and insisted that the striker who spent the season on loan to Milan and then Chelsea could play a part for Juventus: "Gonzalo has a contract with Juve and wants to respect them. His performances at Juventus have always been good, especially in the first year.



Another experience in Serie A? No, in Italy he would only play with Juventus. The thought is to finish his career at Juventus. When we left Real Madrid to go to Naples, they told us we were crazy. His career in blue was up to it.



Whistles of Napoli fans? They are a demonstration of love, a normal reaction from a passionate audience. Only when you don't leave a good memory, does indifference go off ."

