Roma interested in Napoli’s Hysaj

09 November at 12:00
Italian Serie A giants AS Roma are interested in signing league rivals Napoli’s right-back Elseid Hysaj, as per Corriere dello Sport cited by Calciomercato.com.

It was reported earlier that the Naples-based club is open to letting the 25-year-old leave the club in the near future.

As per the latest report, Roma—who are looking to bolster their full-back department—are eager to sign Hysaj either in January or in the summer of 2020.

The report further stated that Napoli are demanding fee in the region of €25 million for the player whose contract is set to expire in the summer of 2021.

