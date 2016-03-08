Roma interested in Napoli’s Hysaj
09 November at 12:00Italian Serie A giants AS Roma are interested in signing league rivals Napoli’s right-back Elseid Hysaj, as per Corriere dello Sport cited by Calciomercato.com.
It was reported earlier that the Naples-based club is open to letting the 25-year-old leave the club in the near future.
As per the latest report, Roma—who are looking to bolster their full-back department—are eager to sign Hysaj either in January or in the summer of 2020.
The report further stated that Napoli are demanding fee in the region of €25 million for the player whose contract is set to expire in the summer of 2021.
