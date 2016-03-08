Roma interested in signing Arsenal target – the situation
19 July at 12:00Roma are targeting a new player to strengthen their midfield and to add depth to their already strong middle line. The latest name is Steven N’Zonzi, the French Sevilla star who was also, until yesterday, linked strongly with Arsenal.
Arsenal lost interest after Unai Emery deemed the transfer non-essential and, with the likes of Torreira, Xhaka and Ramsey, their midfield is already suitably strengthened.
Now, Eusebio Di Francesco wants to bring N’Zonzi to Italy and to Rome. The Frenchman recently finished international duty with the French national team, where he helped his team lift the World Cup, coming on as a substitute for N’Golo Kante in the 4-2 win over Croatia in the final.
Steven N’Zonzi has a release clause of €35 million, with a wage demand of less than €5 million per season, the midfielder is an attainable, realistic and exciting potential addition to the Roma squad.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments