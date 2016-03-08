Roma interested in signing Falcao

Italian Serie A giants AS Roma are interested in signing AS Monaco veteran striker Radamel Falcao, according to a Turkish news outlet Ajansspor.



The Rome-based club are in the market to sign a striker in order to bolster their attacking options ahead of the next campaign.



The Giallorossi have been linked with Juventus’ Gonzalo Higuain and Real Madrid’s Mariano Diaz, but their pursuit of the duo did not move ahead as per planned.



Therefore, Roma have now move their focus towards Falcao and have reportedly already had a meeting with Monaco representatives over a potential deal.

