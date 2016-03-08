Roma interested in signing Falcao

26 July at 15:00
Italian Serie A giants AS Roma are interested in signing AS Monaco veteran striker Radamel Falcao, according to a Turkish news outlet Ajansspor.

The Rome-based club are in the market to sign a striker in order to bolster their attacking options ahead of the next campaign.

The Giallorossi have been linked with Juventus’ Gonzalo Higuain and Real Madrid’s Mariano Diaz, but their pursuit of the duo did not move ahead as per planned.

Therefore, Roma have now move their focus towards Falcao and have reportedly already had a meeting with Monaco representatives over a potential deal.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Roma

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.