Roma, interested in signing Sassuolo forward as alternative to Dzeko
07 January at 13:20Roma are continuing to search for a new striker to sign in this month’s transfer window, with a new name being identified from Sassuolo, according to a report from Italian media outlet Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the Giallorossi are interested in 32-year-old Italian forward Ciccio Caputo. The former Empoli striker has scored eight goals and provided four assists in 17 games across all competitions for the Neroverdi so far this season, impressing in the squad. He is contracted to the side until 2022. The Roman side are hoping the good relations between the two squads will help to facilitate a deal.
Last season Caputo was one of the stars of the poor Empoli side, scoring 16 goals and providing three assists in 38 league games for the club, who were eventually relegated. The Giallorossi believe he will prove to be important back up for Dzeko, who is currently the club’s leading scorer.
Apollo Heyes
