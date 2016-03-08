Roma interested in West Brom striker Rondon
14 June at 20:00
In 2015 he was close to joining Roma until they ended up going for Edin Dzeko, and now Salomon Rondon may replace the Bosnian at the head of the Roma strike force. After interest in Andrea Belotti and Gonzalo Higuain failed to amount to anything the Giallorossi are reportedly looking to the Venezuelan striker as the man to partner Schick up front next season.
Rondon impressed for Newcastle this season, having joined them on loan from West Brom, ending the season with 11 Premier League goals for the Magpies. Rondon’s contract with West Brom is due to expire at the end of the month, and with Roma not exactly flush with cash at the moment he could be a perfect solution to their striker shortage. Rondon has amassed 74 caps for Venezuela and has scored 24 goals for them in the process. Roma have also been linked with moves for Pavoletti and Petagna recently as they look for low cost striking options.
