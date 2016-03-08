Roma interested in winger from MLS
02 December at 12:55Italian Serie A giants AS Roma are interested in signing Major League Soccer (MLS) outfit Atlanta United’s winger Ezequiel Barco, as per ESPN cited by Calciomercato.com.
The 20-year-old is being highly-rated in the football community and as per the latest report, the Rome-based club are keeping tabs on the progress of the Argentina U20 international and are ready to make a move for him in the coming transfer windows.
Barco has represented Atalanta United in 26 matches in all competition in the ongoing campaign where he has scored four goals and provided six assists.
