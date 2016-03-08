Roma issue apology to Ronaldo Vieira after racist abuse

For a long time now, racist chanting has been a huge problem in the world of football, but especially in Italy. Furthermore, little has been done by the authorities to prevent these types of actions, which has upset many fans of the league.

Recently, however, a Roma fan was handed a Daspo (stadium ban) for racially abusing Juan Jesus on Instagram. In their apology, the Giallorossi once expressed their willingness to help the authorities to identify those responsible for the actions.



"AS Roma would like to apologise to Ronaldo Vieira for the racist boos he was subjected to. Roma does not tolerate racism of any kind and the club will support the authorities in identifying and subsequently banning any individuals found guilty of racially abusing the midfielder," they wrote.

Hopefully, with the use of the cameras that are available at the stadiums, they can identify the perpetrators. Above all, the authorities need to be more strict with these incidents, which hasn't been the case thus far.

Through a tweet published on their English and Italian twitter profiles, Roma issued a formal apology to Sampdoria midfielder Ronaldo Vieira, who experienced racist abuse from the Giallorossi fans during the game earlier today.