Fonseca's side are coming from a good 4-2 win against Sassuolo win last weekend, as four different players got on the scoresheet for the home side, including the new signing Mkhitaryan. Tonight, they will be looking to get another three points.

They are also expected to wear their new third kit, which features a blue colour and classic Roma details. The kit was announced earlier this week and will this make its debut tonight. Follow the game via the widgets above.

Inter, Napoli, Atalanta, Juventus and Lazio have all participated in European competitions this week, and now it's also time for Roma to kick off their European adventure this evening. The Giallorossi will take on Istanbul BB at Stadio Olimpico.