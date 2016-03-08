Roma join AC Milan in race for Liverpool defender

As reported by Gazzetta Dello Sport, Dejan Lovren is a concrete option for the Olimpico side, and sporting director Gianluca Petrachi has already initiated contacts. The relationship with Liverpool is very good and the cost of the player would be around €15m.

​Roma's first choice for the defence is undoubtedly Toby Alderweireld, whose price tag is deemed too high by the Giallorossi for the time being. Therefore, they are looking at alternatives.