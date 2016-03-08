Roma join Inter and Milan in race to land Thauvin

Roma are the latest club to have been linked with Marseille’s Florian Thauvin. The 26 year old Frenchman has been linked to a number of Italian clubs, after making it clear that he wanted to leave Marseille.

Roma are expected to cash in on Cengiz Under in the summer, and he himself has been linked recently with a move to Marseille, and Roma are thought to be keen on bringing in the French international winger in as his replacement. Thauvin’s representatives had originally stated that he wanted to be playing in the Champions League and would only consider clubs in that bracket, so it would seem that a lot will depend on Roma’s end to the season.

Milan and Inter are both monitoring the situation closely, and with all three clubs still involved in the battle for Champions League football, Thauvin will be monitoring that battle almost as much as the clubs are monitoring him.

Thauvin has impressed for a Marseille side that this season has struggled to consistently perform, and he has notched 15 goals and 10 assists across all competitions for the French club.