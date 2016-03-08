Roma join race for Arsenal and AC Milan target

Italian Serie A outfit AS Roma are interested in signing highly-rated Fiorentina midfielder Jordan Veretout, according to different reports in the media.



The Giallorossi are in the market to increase depth in their midfield especially after the departure of veteran midfielder Daniele De Rossi.



Therefore, the Rome-based club have identified Veretout as the ideal player for that particular role.



The 26-year-old had an impressive season for his club Fiorentina during the 2018-19 campaign where he has scored five goals and provided three assists in 33 appearances.



It is not just Roma on the track of the Fiorentina midfielder, however, with Arsenal and AC Milan both being touted as a potential destination for the Frenchman. There could be room for a Roma move, however, as both Milan and Arsenal are pursuing other targets at this point; most notably both are interested in Sampdoria midfielder Dennis Praet.

