Roma join race for Arsenal and AC Milan target

13 June at 20:40
Italian Serie A outfit AS Roma are interested in signing highly-rated Fiorentina midfielder Jordan Veretout, according to different reports in the media. 

The Giallorossi are in the market to increase depth in their midfield especially after the departure of veteran midfielder Daniele De Rossi.

Therefore, the Rome-based club have identified Veretout as the ideal player for that particular role. 

The 26-year-old had an impressive season for his club Fiorentina during the 2018-19 campaign where he has scored five goals and provided three assists in 33 appearances. 

It is not just Roma on the track of the Fiorentina midfielder, however, with Arsenal and AC Milan both being touted as a potential destination for the Frenchman. There could be room for a Roma move, however, as both Milan and Arsenal are pursuing other targets at this point; most notably both are interested in Sampdoria midfielder Dennis Praet.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Fiorentina
Milan
Roma
Sampdoria
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.